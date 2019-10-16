Barclays Tennis Tourney Connects Kumasi Customers

Tournament winners and officials of Barclays displaying the trophy

Barclays Bank Ghana, a member of the Absa Group, has organized its second tennis tournament in Kumasi. The tournament saw the 4th Garrison Tennis Club emerge as winners, beating the KNUST Tennis Club in a highly competitive game.

The tournament held at the 4th Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club arena witnessed some staff and customers of Barclays competing to grab the bragging rights and the ultimate trophy.

The Barclays sponsored tennis competition saw the 4th Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club locking horns with the KNUST Tennis Club.

Using home support to their advantage, the 4th Garrison Officers carried the day with a 7-5 total score win. The singles match tied at 4-4, while the 4th Garrison Officers massacred KNUST 3-1 in the doubles competition, to emerge winners.

The 4th Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club who paraded crack tennis stars such as Robert Tetteh, Samuel Aidoo, Joshua Mensah, Nana Atakorah, Nii Kwei among others, were seen in a jubilant mood on the court.

In a special curtain raiser match, Isaac Owusu, an astute tennis player, representing the Barclays Bank customers, displayed power and sublime skills to beat Lawrence Atatuba, a Cluster Manager of Barclays, 6-0 in a one-way match.

Owusu, who was the favourite to win, lived up to expectation as he applied early pressure with powerful shots.

The tournament was to encourage competition, networking and promotion of a healthy lifestyle among Barclays staff and customers.

The Head of Affluent Segment at Barclays Bank, Ms. Evelyn Acquah disclosed that Barclays Bank wants its customers to live healthy, hence the banks’ commitment to make the event even bigger as it changes its name and brand from Barclays to Absa.

Samuel Ampadu-Kyei, chairman of 4th Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, lauded Barclays Bank for their efforts in making the event possible.

