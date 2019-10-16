Royalhouse Chapel Supports Tamale Central Prison

Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah speaking during the donation. With him are Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah (left) and Pastor Paapa Korankye Ankrah.

Royalhouse Chapel International, led by its founder and Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has donated to the Tamale Central prison.

Five hundred copies of Bible, flat screen television, refrigerator, electrical accessories and assorted medical items were donated to the Prison.

The church also gave bags of rice, packs of soft drinks, detergents and other assorted food items towards the running of the detention center.

The about 250 inmates were also fed free home cooked meal provided by Royalhouse Chapel.

Free medical examination was also conducted for the inmates with free medication given out to those who required it.

Speaking with the media, Rev. Korankye Ankrah, said as part of their support to the prison , two inmates have been sponsored by the church to undergo hernia surgery at the Tamale Central Hospital.

“Every inmate is supposed to be screened, and there are two undergoing hernia surgery at the Tamale Central Hospital as we speak”, he said.

The Apostle General further indicated that Royalhouse Chapel will continue its partnership with the Tamale Central Prison in the areas of health and logistical support.

Public Relations Officer of the prison, DSP David Afatsawu , expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Royalhouse Chapel for the gesture, adding that it came at the right time.

According to him, the free surgery for the two inmates is a relief to the prison and thanked the church for their intervention.

He called on institutions, individuals and organizations to emulate the gesture and support the prison noting that government cannot do it alone.

Rev. Korankye Ankrah led the inmates to accept Christ into their lives after a worship and pray service was held for them.

The outreach formed part of Royalhouse Chapel’s social intervention programme, ‘Compassion Ministry’ that is characterized by sharing of the love of God to socially disadvantaged groups.

Over the years, the Compassion Ministry has left its mark at the Gambaga ‘witches’ camp, Nsawam, Koforidua and Ho Prisons as well as several homes and orphanages in the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale