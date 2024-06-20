Samini Rocks ‘Live Konnect’ June 29

Samini

Popular reggae/dancehall musician,Samini, is scheduled to play on June 29, 2024, at the Soho Bar, Marina Mall in Accra, at the June edition of an event dubbed ‘Live Konnect’.

It’s a dance party with the goal of uniting fans of Ghanaian music on one stage to honour the country’s musical heritage.

The Groove House Band and the Greatest Band, two of Ghana’s best live bands, will be playing with the award-winning recording artiste formerly known as Batman.

Celebrated radio presenter and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), is the event host for the night.

Samini, who is renowned for having a captivating stage presence that always leaves his audience wanting more, will put on a passionate performance to ensure that the occasion is one to remember.

Fans and music enthusiasts should anticipate an endless, high-energy show from Samini, popularly regarded as the King of African Dancehall.

He will sing a number of hit songs, including “Linda”, “My Own”, “Where My Baby Dey”, “Master Key”, “Body Flame”, “Iskoki”, “Movement”,”Scatter Bad Mind”, and many more.

Attendees should expect an unforgettable experience from the event. Tickets for the event can be obtained by dialing *714*11*26#. Reservations for tables can also be made by calling 0271000085 or 0550188888.

Samini has shared the stage with a number of worldwide performers, including Steel Pulse, Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Little, Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Damian Marley, Bennie Man, Jay-Z, and Chaka Demus & Pliers.

In addition, he has toured the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands and gained fame on a global scale.

By George Clifford Owusu