MUSIGA Renews SIC-Life Insurance Policy

Mary-Joan Acheampomaa presenting a copy of the agreement to Bessa Simons

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has called on members of the union to subscribe to the MUSIGA SIC-Life Insurance scheme to realise the benefits of the scheme.

Bessa Simons, who made the call during a ceremony to sign the agreement for the scheme, revealed that the life insurance scheme for MUSIGA members is currently in its third year.

The MUSIGA president said because so many members nationwide have benefited from the scheme over the course of the three years, it is necessary for other members to subscribe.

“We need to be protected against such unfortunate occurrences because accidents and emergencies are unannounced and they confront us when we least expect them,” he pointed out.

S.K. Agyemang, General Secretary of MUSIGA, expressed excitement about the contract’s signing. He said that the scheme serves as a safety net against unforeseen difficulties, and urged all musicians to enroll in it.

Under the scheme, families that lose a MUSIGA member who is subscribed to the scheme will receive GH¢5,000.00 apart from other benefits such as permanent disability support, child benefit and parental benefits among others.

Andrew Adu-Asante of SIC-Life’s Corporate Group Business Department commended MUSIGA for launching an initiative that will help its members.

Andrew Adu-Asante, Elliot Botchway, and Alfred Codjoe from the Corporate Group Business Department represented SIC Life.

The rest include Ampem Loretta Yamnobiya Anafu and Mary-Joan Acheampomaa from the Group Underwriting Department.