Ghana Shippers’ Authority Calls On Asantehene

The GSA delegation in a group photograph with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A delegation of the Board and Management of Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to formally introduce the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong to him.

Led by the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the team updated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the progress of works at the Boankra Inland Port & Logistics Terminal (BILT), which is situated within the Ejisu Municipality.

Mr. Asiamah highlighted the re-envisioning of GSA under Mr. Sarpong which is aimed at placing the interest of the shipper at the centre of the organisation’s activities.

He added that, in this regard, Mr. Sarpong in concert with his team at GSA have elevated the BILT project to the forefront of its strategic projects across the country.

The Chairperson of GSA, Madam Stella Wilson, said significant progress had been made in the civil and other earth works which are necessary pre-requisites for the super structures that constitute Phase 1 of the project. She added that the Board was optimistic that, the financial capital required to enable further progress of work for the timely completion of the project will soon materialise.

Mr. Sarpong pledged total commitment to leading the team at GSA to deliver value to the entire shipping industry via the development of strategies that create demand, enhancing opportunities for their businesses.

He said the delegation recognises the pivotal role the rail line will play in the effective operationalisation of BILT, and wanted to see at firsthand the progress of works on the project.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expressed appreciation for the call and congratulated Kwesi Baffour Sarpong on his appointment to the august office.

He entreated him to take the task handed over to him seriously in order to bring honour to Ghana.

He said that, shippers and other stakeholders of the shipping and logistics sector and the nation at large are looking up to GSA to deliver a hassle-free port and the other strategic national projects under their purview aimed at facilitating profitable trade in Ghana, and also for Ghana’s landlocked neighbours.

Otumfuo, in this regard, charged the delegation to give maximum effort to the respective roles they have been assigned to make GSA’s re-envisioning a reality.