Afua Asantewaa Is Phyto Science Ambassador

Afua Asantewaa and Bismark Osafo Boateng signing the contract

Stem Cell therapy giants – Phyto Science has signed Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum of Guinness World Record (GWR) fame for two years subject to renewal effective June 16, 2024.

At the brief signing ceremony held at 2927, Tesano in Accra, Mr. Bismark Osafo Boateng, Managing Director, Phyto Science Africa said, “Afua Asantewaa is a true representation of our brand, she demonstrated that during the Singathon attempt last December – endurance, and that is what our products represent.”

He added, “Phyto Science worldwide is happy to welcome Afua to our vibrant family, and we are hoping to travel far with her.”

Afua Asantewaa, in response said, “l am elated for this opportunity and honour, l will go the extra mile to push the brand to the highest pedestal. I am indeed grateful.”

Phyto Science is a reputable outfit specialised in plant-based Stem Cell therapy – how it has changed doctors and scientists perception about medicine (health and awareness), and their understanding of disease pathophysiology (how diseases are formed).