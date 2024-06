The 2023-24 MTN FA Cup final involving Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano is set to rock the University of Ghana (Legon) Stadium this Sunday.

Nsoatreman, who impressed in the just ended Ghana Premier League, will battle the relegated outfit in Accra.

The newly-constructed University of Ghana Stadium will host the finest teams in the Bono Region in the expected epic clash.

Kick off is 18:00GMT (6pm local time).

From The Sports Desk