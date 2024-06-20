Al Ittihad Eyeing Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham are facing a battle to keep Mohammed Kudus, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad one of the clubs interested in signing the forward this summer, a source has told ESPN.

Kudus enjoyed a successful first season at the London Stadium, scoring 14 goals following his move from Ajax a year ago.

West Ham, who have appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, are desperate to keep hold of the 23-year-old Ghana international.

But there is significant interest from Al Ittihad — who also have Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté in their squad — as well as from a number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

There is also interest from Saudi Arabia in another West Ham player, Brazil international Lucas Paquetá.