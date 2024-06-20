Hearts-Kotoko Clash Will Reignite Rivalry – Alban Bagbin

Speaker Bagbin performing the ceremonial kick off

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has said the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will reignite the competitive rivalry between the two clubs.

“The match would no doubt, reignite the competitive rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts, but at the end of the day, only one team would win.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, losing teams, in football matches organised on the principles of fairness and sportsmanship accept defeat and try their luck next time,” he stated.

Launching the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup, the Speaker said they could extend this analogy to elections, which, like football matches, were always characterised by competition and intense rivalry, but at the end of the day, only one candidate or political party would emerge as winner.

“It is therefore imperative that in the spirit of patriotism and unity, other candidates or parties that do not win accept the outcome of the elections and support whichever party is elected for the development of the nation,” Speaker Bagbin said.

“I therefore urge the Electoral Commission, the centre referee for the upcoming elections, to conduct the exercise in a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible manner.”

He thanked the two teams, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak for accepting Parliament’s invitation to vie for the Democracy Cup.

He said the sports event should be an opportunity to re-emphasise the importance of sports in promoting healthy living and fostering friendships and unity.

“After all, we need healthy bodies and healthy minds to contribute in diverse ways to the development of our democracy,” he said.

According to the Speaker, the launch of the Democracy Cup was further evidence of Parliament’s commitment to promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening the foundation of Ghana’s democracy.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko would lock horns on July 5, at the Accra Sports Stadium for the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup.