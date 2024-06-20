Kurt Calls For Robust Talent Identification Framework

Kurt Simeon-Okraku in a pose with participants after the opening

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, has called for a robust, equitable and comprehensive talent identification and development framework.

Opening the five-day FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Knowledge Exchange Programme in Accra on Monday, President Simeon-Okraku shared some details on the Ghana Football Association’s implementation of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme launched by FIFA in 2020.

The FA boss highlighted several thematic areas being implemented such as the establishment of National Academies, introduction of National Elite Competitions and comprehensive development programmes.

He said, “We have strategically set up our new national academy in the Upper East Region, specifically in Bolgatanga, the regional capital. We are in the process of finalising the setting up of our second national academy in the Ashanti Region. By the end of this year, we will establish a third academy in the Greater Accra Region. For those who are not familiar with the geography of Ghana, these three regions are based in the north [Upper East], the middle portion [Ashanti] and the south [Greater Accra] of Ghana.”

The FA boss added, “These academies are designed to implement the right scouting, development programmes, and career pathways. They will serve as the foundational pillars in Ghana’s mission to nurture the next generation of players for our national teams, providing them with the necessary resources, coaching, and environment to excel.

“Ghana currently has a vibrant Colts [Juvenile] Football programme for boys. After a regular season in which clubs throughout the regions engage in competitions for U13, U15 and U17 boys, the topmost talents discovered in each region are put together in regional teams which play in the KGL Inter-regional Under-17 football championship.

“This competition is the climax for each Colts Football season and witnesses a very heavy turnout of football fans and other professionals involved with the game; who patronise the tournament to watch the budding talents presented by each region. Going forward, we are launching the U18 Elite League and the U19 Elite Cup, which will provide another layer of competition for young male players to hone their skills, gain exposure, and compete at a high level.”

“Recognising the importance of female participation in football, we are also introducing a new U15 Elite League for girls. This initiative underscores our commitment to developing female football talent from an early age and ensuring gender inclusivity in our developmental programmes,” he stated.

The GFA President outlined a systematic developmental pathway hinged on scouting and recruitment as well as the National DNA for Talent Development as key pillars in the drive towards ensuring that every football talent gets a chance to access the developmental opportunities in Ghana Football.

The FIFA Talent Development Scheme Workshop, which is currently underway in Ghana, is being attended by 17 Member Associations from Africa.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum