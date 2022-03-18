‘Sanction Non-Performing Contractors ‘

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

MARTIN ADJEI-Mensah Korsah, Deputy Local Government Minister, has demanded sanctions for non-performing contractors who are executing government projects in some districts of the Upper West and Savannah regions.

The Deputy Minister said his call follows unnecessary delays by some contractors on critical projects, some of which should have been completed by now, in spite of the adequate funding made available to them.

The Deputy Minister is on a five-day monitoring visit to the Upper West and Savanna regions.

In the Wa Municipality, he visited the site of a market complex being undertaken under the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme. This was after he had met the Regional Minister and staff of the assembly.

Mr. Korsah took issues with a contractor for delaying a project for a year, after the expiration of the project schedule, with only 70% work done.

His next visit was the site of a huge storm drain which has been a major problem for the people of Wa during rainy seasons due to flooding and loss of lives.

However, the contractor, in spite of funds that were released to him, was far behind schedule, having done just 20% of work with just about two weeks to the end of the contract schedule.

The Deputy Minister was unhappy with the situation and asked the engineers to submit a report on recommendation to terminate the engagements with the two contractors within two days. This information will be forwarded to the sector minister for the necessary action.

In a related development, the Deputy Minister held meetings with staff of the assembly, visited Wechau Hospital and finally the site for government’s Agenda 111 project which is progressing steadily.

He is expected to visit Nadowli, Lawra, Jirapa and Daffiama districts.