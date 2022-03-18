NDC Plots To Frustrate Parliament

Minority NDC Members of Parliament

A MEMO has emerged apparently detailing a plot by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to frustrate government business in Parliament and ensure policy gridlock, including blocking the Electronic Transfer Bill, popularly known as E-Levy.

The memo, dated March 14, 2022, and coming from the National Secretariat of the NDC, catalogues “new strategies” aimed at frustrating public business and “blocking any attempt to have the E-Levy passed in Parliament after the decision of the Supreme Court” that Deputy Speakers can vote.

“The Functional Executive Committee has met with the leadership of the Minority group in Parliament on the Supreme Court’s judgment of March 9, 2022, on a Speaker’s right to vote when presiding and the formation of quorum for parliamentary business,” the memo, signed by the NDC General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketia, read in part.

“The ruling concerns the role of the Supreme Court in protecting our democracy, rule of law and constitutional rule. We have resolved that the ruling has changed nothing and the Minority group in Parliament will keep operating as it has,” it added.

The memo, with a subject dubbed: “Response to Supreme Court Ruling,” said the leadership of the NDC and that of Parliament are “utterly shocked and disappointed on this blatant abuse of judicial power and failure of the court to attain the ends of justice on the part of the ordinary people of this country, especially where the violation of our constitution is being sought to pass the unpopular E-levy.”

The leaked memo said in this regard, the party’s secretariat has “outlined new strategies aimed at blocking any attempt to have the E-Levy passed in Parliament after this decision by the Supreme Court.”

“All Members of the Minority group are to note the following and strictly comply: (i) that we the Minority group in Parliament will boycott this year’s State of the Nation’s Address; (ii) that we shall ensure that there will be no quorum in the week of the E-Levy debate; (iii) that the Minority in Parliament shall frustrate the Deputy Speaker anytime he presides over the House; and (iv) on the ruling by the Supreme Court, the party will sponsor Justice Abdulai to seek a review of the case.”

Plan In Motion

Already, the NDC MPs have set the strategies in motion by resorting to the use of quorum, and this has certainly bolstered the case for the NPP Majority, arguing that there is political motivation behind the constant raising of issue of quorum even when the House is engaging in private business such as ministers responding to questions.

Yesterday, the question on a motion for the House to adopt the report of the Finance Committee on the loan agreement between the Government and Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) [the German Development Bank Group], Frankfurt am Main, for an amount of €20,000,000 to finance the Green Credit Line under the Reform and Investment Partnership between the Government of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Germany was deferred on the question of quorum.

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, raised the issue of quorum to take a decision on the agreement, citing the Supreme Court ruling, while members of his side filed out of the chamber one after the other.

Immediately after him, NDC MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, was on his feet, saying, “Mr. Speaker, my point simply is this. Even the decision to lay a paper in this House is a decision we have to take”, and pushed for adjournment of Parliament.

Although the motion had been moved by the NPP MP for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, and seconded by the NDC MP for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo, the opposition lawmakers insisted that the question must not be put for the House to take a decision.

They undertook similar enterprises on Tuesday and Wednesday, using Murtala Mohammed, NDC MP for Tamale Central and Alhassan Suhuyini, NDC MP for Tamale North.

