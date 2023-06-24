School Feeding Caterers Call Off Strike

After several weeks of nationwide strike action, the caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) have finally called off the strike.

This latest development was confirmed by the National President of the GSFP, Charlotte Ashiakie Asante, at a press conference held recently.

Mrs Ashiakie Asante, while addressing the press, tendered an apology to all affected schools over the period that the caterers were not working, and urged them to resume their duties effectively and efficiently when the schools resumed.

However, Mrs Ashiakle Asante revealed that the association still stood by their earlier demand for an increment in the amount allotted to every child under the programme.

She urged the government to facilitate the necessary processes to increase the amount from the proposed GH¢1.20 to GH¢3, considering the prevailing cost of items on the market.

Furthermore, she reminded the caterers that the programme had only one association acknowledged by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the national secretariat. Hence, she enjoined them to remain united and have a common goal. She stressed that all caterers must desist from spreading falsehood and using the media for wrong purposes or as a tool to denigrate the programme, instead of using dialogue and acceptable rules of engagement.

Mrs Ashiakle also requested that the gender ministry engaged with the caterers to bridge the gaps within the programme, and to foster better working relations between the caterers and the government.

The caterers of the GSFP across the country went on strike over demands for better conditions of service and the increment in amount spent on feeding school kids.

With the end of the strike, normal operations are expected to resume across the country, relieving many children who depend on the programme for food when school is in session.

By Vincent Kubi