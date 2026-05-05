Separate Robberies Claim Four Lives

Four people have been killed and several others injured in two separate armed attacks in the Bono East and Northern regions.

In response, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed special units to track down the suspects.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the incidents which occurred on May 2, 2026 saw armed men storming a fuel station at Sampa near Jato Zongo in the Atebubu District of the Bono East Region.

The hoodlums shot and killed two people, injuring others before bolting away with cash from the attendant.

In a separate incident on the same day, gunmen ambushed a passenger bus near Nasia on the Bolgatanga–Tamale highway in the Northern Region. They shot at the vehicle, killing two passengers on the spot and leaving several others with gunshot wounds.

Personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit have been deployed to the affected regions to support ongoing operations and lead a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The Police Service has announced heightened security and patrols to obviate a recurrence.

The law enforcement agency has given an assurance that the culprits will be apprehended and brought to justice.