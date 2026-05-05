Family Health University Matriculates 294 Students

Faculty members (seated) and matriculants

Family Health University has matriculated 294 newly admitted Nursing and Midwifery students for the 2026/2027 academic year, urging them to uphold excellence in their training as healthcare professionals.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme, “Nurturing Excellence and Professionalism in Nursing and Midwifery Practice: Called to Care, Trained to Serve,” Dr. Abigail Kyei, an Independent International Public Health Management Consultant, emphasised that nursing and midwifery go beyond being mere careers.

Dr. Kyei noted that the work of nurses and midwives demands a unique sense of dedication which requires compassion, attending to patients at odd hours, supporting mothers during labour as well as performing unseen tasks that make healing possible.

“For whatever reason that made you choose this noble profession, you have been called to care and will be trained to serve. Beyond all that, there is something deeper. This profession is not just a career, it is a calling,” she said.

She further explained that excellence and professionalism are critical pillars in healthcare delivery, describing excellence as a habit rather than an event, noting that it involves consistent effort, preparation, and attention to detail.

“Excellence is built in the little things, reading one extra page, practising one more time, asking one more question. In nursing and midwifery, small mistakes can have serious consequences. That is why professionalism is not optional; it is essential,” she added.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of Family Health University, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, advised the students to plan their activities effectively, approach their studies with a positive mindset, and actively participate in university life to build meaningful relationships and professional networks.

Prof. Kwawukume, who described the matriculation ceremony as a significant milestone in the lives of the students, also urged them to be grounded in their faith as they pursue their career.

“Today is not merely a ceremonial gathering; it is a rite of passage. By taking your matriculation oath, you are transitioning from aspirants to trainees and committing to uphold the ethical standards of the nursing and midwifery profession,” he said.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah