Kwesi Slay Drops ‘Wasteman’

Kwesi Slay

After days of keeping everyone on standby with a series of cryptic posts across his socials, rapper Kwesi Slay has released a new single titled ‘Wasteman’.

As anticipated, the song offers something different: a self-produced love song that reveals a different side to a hustler of his calibre.

‘Wasteman’ is a departure from the street-wise style that put Kwesi Slay on the map. It taps into the fear of losing the one you love, blending heartfelt lyrics with a sleek production, mixed and mastered by Sammy Qube.

Speaking on the new release, Kwesi Slay explains: “There comes a time in a man’s life when he needs a real woman to hold him down. The fear of losing such a woman is what ‘Wasteman’ is trying to capture. Sometimes we mess up, but we just can’t let them go, because they’re all we truly have.”

Kwesi Slay says he is working hard, pushing forward with his creative resurgence, and ‘Wasteman’ stands as the perfect reintroduction.

‘Wasteman’ is available on all digital streaming platforms.