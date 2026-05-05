Efya Records Highest Nigerian Radio Play In April

Efya

Ghanaian sensational singer, Efya, has been announced as the most played Ghanaian female artiste and number 2 overall Ghanaian artiste on Nigeria radio for April 2026, according to Chart Ghana.

Efya recorded a 404 spins feat, cementing her position as the country’s most-leading female musician.

Efya’s music has gained significant traction in Nigeria, solidifying her position as a renowned Ghanaian artiste in the region. She’s known for blending Afro-Soul, R&B, and Highlife, making her a standout in West African music. Efya’s Nigerian success can be attributed to her collaborations with Nigerian artistes and her ability to appeal to a broad audience.

She’s been nominated for several awards, including the Nigerian Entertainment Awards, alongside other Ghanaian artistes like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale. Efya has also expressed her admiration for Nigerian producer Don Jazzy, stating she’d love to collaborate with him. She believes there’s no rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria in the entertainment space, stressing that both countries make great music.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke