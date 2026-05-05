Viva Accra Hosts ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Sacha, Valerie (M), and Vanessa

Viva Accra, known for supplying high-end clothes and accessories to Accra’s label-conscious urbanites for more than three decades, on Thursday hosted a private screening of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ at the Silverbird Cinema.

Vibrant, high-stakes fashion took centre stage as attendees showcased runway-worthy looks in brands like Balenciaga, Prada, Chanel, Valentino, and Christie Brown, reinforcing the film’s return to the fashion world.

Hosted by Viva Boutique CEO Sacha Okoh, the high-profile event witnessed big names like Femi Bediatuo Asante, CEO of Hospitality Groupe Sebastien; Aisha Ayensu, Founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Christie Brown; Valerie Obaze, visionary founder of R&R Skincare; and Vanessa Bannerman, Chief of Merchandising and Retail at Christie Brown, among other renowned personalities.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is about Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of traditional magazine publishing and facing off against her former assistant Emily, now a high-powered executive in the luxury industry. The story follows Miranda as she tries to save her magazine, Runway, with the help of Andy Sachs, who returns as the Features Editor. The film features the return of Meryl Streep as Miranda, Anne Hathaway as Andy, Emily Blunt as Emily, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel, with new additions like Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Kenneth Branagh.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke