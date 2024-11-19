Seychelles-Ghana: Centenary exhibition celebrates Asante Kingdom’s legacy and ties

Unveiling the shared legacy of King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa in a remarkable cultural display. The opening ceremony was attended by President Wavel Ramkalawan, First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, the High Commissioner of Ghana to Seychelles, Mrs. Francisca Ashletey-Odunton, and key representatives from the Seychelles government and cultural institutions.

A two-week exhibition celebrating the rich history and culture heritage of the Asante Kingdom was officially opened yesterday afternoon at the Seychelles National Llbrary in Victoria, marking the centenary of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s re­turn from exile, and has been or­ganised by the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage, and the Arts in collaboration with the Manhyia Palace Museum and the Seychelles Consulate in Ghana. The exhibition highlights the en­during legacy of two of the most iconic leaders of the Asante King­dom: Otumfuo Agyeman Prempeh I and Nana YaaAsantewaa.

The opening ceremony was at­tended by President Wavel Ram­kalawan, First Lady Mrs. Llnda Ramkalawan, the High Commis­sioner of Ghana to Seychelles, Mrs. Francisca Ashletey-Odunton, and key representatives from the Sey­chelles government and cultural institutions. Members of the Prem­peh family, both from Seychelles and Ghana, and friends were also present to mark the occasion. The Honorary Consul from the Repub­lic of Seychelles to the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Kwame Acquah, high­lighted that this exhibition was just the first in a series of events to commemorate King Prempeh’s return. “This is the beginning of our month-long celebration, which will continue in Ghana over the next 30 days,” he explained.

The exhibition centres on the remarkable lives of two central fig­ures in Asante history Otumfuo Agyeman Prempeh I and Naoa Yaa Asantewaa. King Prempeh, the 13th Asantehene, is remem­bered for his courageous resistance to British colonial forces in the late 19th and early 2oth centuries. Fol­lowing the British annexation of the Asante Kingdom, King Prem­peh was exiled to Seychelles, where he spent nearly 25 years. Despite being removed from his home­land, his leadership, dignity, and resilience became a symbol of the strength and perseverance of the Asante people. His eventual return to Ghana in 1924 was not just a personal triumph but a moment of national significance.

Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the Queen Mother of Ejisu, is also a key figure in the exhibition. In 1900, when the British attempted to seize the sacred Golden Stool, Yaa As­antewaa led a courageous defence to protect the kingdom’s spiritual and royal heritage. Her leadership during the War of the Golden Stool became one of the defining mo­ments of Asante resistance to colo­nialism, and she remains a power­ful symbol of courage and national pride.

In addition to highlighting the lives of these two leaders, the exhibition showcases the cultural richness of the Asante Kingdom. Visitors to the exhibition will have the unique opportunity to watch master artisans from Bonwire, the heart of Asante kente weav­ing, demonstrate their craft. Kente cloth is renowned for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours, each design holding deep social, his­torical, and philosophical mean­ings. Kente is not just a fabric; it is a symbol of wisdom, royalty, and identity. The exhibition also features the ancient art of Adin­kra stamping, a sacred practice in which symbols like Sankofa (learn­ing from the past) and Dwennim­men (strength and humility) are applied to fabric. These symbols encapsulate the spiritual and philosophical beliefs of the Asante people, and their use continues to play an important role in their cul­tural expression.

During the opening ceremony, Secretary General of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts, David Andre, emphasised on the significance of King Prempeh’s time in exile. He explained that the King’s exile was more than just a personal ordeal-it symbolised the endur­ing bond between the people of Seychelles and Ghana. “The years the King spent in exile here and his eventual return to his homeland are a testament to the lasting con­nection between our two peoples, forged in adversity and still strong today,” Andre stated. He highlight­ed how King Prempeh’s resilience, grace, and dignity during his exile earned him the respect of the Sey­chelles community, strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Seychelles, Ms. Francisca Ashletey-Odunton also reflected on the importance of King Prempeh’s time in Seychelles, noting, “King Prempeh spent 24 years in exile and ultimately be­came a Seychellois. We are forever grateful for the warmth and hospi­tality he received here. This bond between Seychelles and Ghana remains deeply appreciated by both our communities:’ Ashletey­ Odunton further underlined the significance of this commemora­tion, stating, “This month marks the centenary of King Prempeh’s return to Ghana, and it strength­ens the enduring friendship be­tween our two nations. It brings us closer and symbolises the deep sisterhood that binds us together.” The exhibition also provided an opportunity for members of the Prempeh family and other digni­taries to share personal reflections. The grandson of Nana Kwame Boatin Dominasehene, who was also exiled with King Prempeh, recounted how the legacy of the King’s time in Seychelles contin­ues to resonate today. He echoed Secretary General David Andre’s words, saying, “The years King Prempeh spent in exile here, and his eventual return to his home land represent more than just a personal journey. They symbolise the enduring connection between our two peoples, a bond forged in adversity and still flourishing to­day􀁦 This powerful reflection high­lighted the enduring cultural and historical ties between Seychelles and Ghana.

Ivor Agyemang Dua, a celebrated Ghanaian writer, spoke passion­ately about the lasting spirit of King Prempeh. “The King survived and thrived thanks to the warmth, generosity, and companionship of the people of Seychelles. For this, we are forever grateful. The spirit of Prempeh must live on,” he said. Mr. Agyemang Dua called on both the Asante and Seychellois com­munities to continue nurturing the values of resilience, integrity, and confidence that King Prempeh ex­emplified. “The bond between As­ante and Seychelles must remain strong. We must nurture the spirit of fortitude and pride, values that remind us of the greatness from which we come,” he added.

This exhibition not only com­memorates King Prempeh’s return to Ghana but also offers a unique opportunity to explore the cultural and historical significance of the Asante Kingdom. Through its dis­plays, visitors gain insight into the resilience of the Asante people in the face of colonial oppression and the ways in which their cultural traditions have preserved their identity over generations. The ex­hibition is a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of King Prempeh and Nana Yaa Asantewaa and to the shared history that continues to unite Seychelles and Ghana.

Source: Today In Seychelles