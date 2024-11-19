Otto Addo Defies Resignation Calls

Otto Addo

Ghana’s Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has boldly rejected calls for resignation despite the team’s recent setbacks, including a stunning 2-1 defeat to Niger in their final Group F match.

The Black Stars have faced intense criticism following a string of underwhelming performances, including a disappointing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

The team’s inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup beyond the group stage has added to the pressure on Addo.

Addo’s Resolve

Addressing the media, Addo emphasized his unwavering commitment to leading the national team forward.

“I’m not the person who can resign… People shouting and telling me to resign can’t affect me,” he stated.

Challenges and Positives

Otto Addo acknowledged the team’s struggles but highlighted some positive performances, particularly from debutants.

“We started okay, but conceded a goal from a set piece… There are some positives, especially from players who hadn’t played before but did well today.”

Media and Fan Support

Otto Addo urged the media and fans to support the players instead of blaming them.

“The media has the power to control the narratives of games, not only the results… Leave the players alone; they gave us everything.”

BY Daniel Bampoe