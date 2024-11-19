17-Year-Old Boy Dies In Atonsu Fire Outbreak

A deadly fire swept through Atonsu Bokuro in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region yesterday, claiming the life of a 17-year-old boy and destroying several properties.

The inferno, which began around 8am on Monday, November 18, prompted a swift response from residents and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to DO2 Peter Addai, Ashanti Regional Spokesperson for the Fire Service, the charred remains of the deceased were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

“We promptly dispatched the fire tender from BOST, and upon arrival, the fire was already fully ablaze. We quickly called for backup and sent the fire tender from Kumasi Metro to provide additional support,” Addai told Asaase News.

The blaze destroyed numerous items, including LPG cylinders, ceiling fans, fridges, clothes, and more.

Fortunately, the GNFS managed to save the adjoining buildings during their operations.

The incident has left the community in shock, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

