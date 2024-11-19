NDC Independent MP Resigns To Pave Way For Keche’s Wife

Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah

In a surprise move, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, the NDC Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, has withdrawn his independent candidacy from the 2024 parliamentary election.

This decision comes on the heels of the High Court and Electoral Commission’s ruling clearing the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) parliamentary candidate for this year’s election, Joana Cujoe Gyan.

According to Kwakye-Ackah, his reasons for running as an independent candidate are no longer valid, citing the court’s decision as the primary factor.

He expressed gratitude to the party’s elders and leading members for their guidance, which led to this decision, ultimately prioritizing the party’s interests.

Kwakye-Ackah’s resignation raises questions about the NDC’s strategies for maintaining control in key constituencies.

Background on Amenfi Central Constituency

Amenfi Central is a critical constituency in Ghana’s Western Region, with the NDC aiming to retain its parliamentary seat.

The party’s internal politics has led to candidates running as independents in the past, potentially splitting votes.

Implications for the 2024 Elections

The NDC’s decision to clear its parliamentary candidate may boost the party’s chances in Amenfi Central.

However, Kwakye-Ackah’s resignation also underscores potential internal conflicts within the party.

BY Daniel Bampoe