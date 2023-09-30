Shakira Faces Second Tax Evasion Charge In Spain

Colombian pop sensation Shakira, known for her chart-topping hits like “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” is facing a second charge of tax evasion in Spain, this time for an alleged fraud totaling 6.7 million euros (approximately £5.8 million).

Spanish prosecutors claim that the singer failed to pay taxes on her income for the year 2018.

This new legal challenge comes as Shakira is already scheduled to stand trial in Barcelona in November for another tax evasion case. In that case, she is accused of not paying 14.5 million euros (around £12.5 million) in taxes for the period from 2012 to 2014. If found guilty, she could face a prison sentence of up to eight years.

In the recent case, prosecutors allege that Shakira did not report profits of $12.5 million (£10.2 million) from an advance payment for her El Dorado World Tour, among other earnings. At the time, she was in a relationship with football star Gerard Pique and was residing in Barcelona with their two children. The prosecutors claim that the singer used an offshore company based in a tax haven.

The 46-year-old singer was reportedly notified of the new charges while in Miami, where she currently resides. However, Shakira’s legal team has contested this claim, stating that she had not received any official notification of the new case.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, lived with Gerard Pique in Barcelona until their relationship ended last year after 11 years together.

Shakira’s nominations for seven awards at this year’s Latin Grammys earlier this month highlight her continued prominence in the music industry.

Her legal representatives have maintained that she has always acted in accordance with the law and under the guidance of her financial advisors.