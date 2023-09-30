NPP Diaspora Counters #OccupyJulorbiHouse Protest In London

Scores of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP supporters in London on Friday stormed the premises of the Ghana High Commission to showcase the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The agenda of the Diaspora members of the party was a counter and obstructed against the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organised by some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom alleged to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC against the ruling government.

The NPP members were carrying printed placards with white colour backgrounds against the protesters own with a brown background displaying the achievements of the ruling party, as some of the inscriptions read: Free SHS, National Property Address System, and No Dumsor among others.

The NPP members numbered about 30 managed to disrupt the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest against the government at the Ghana High Commission premises by publicly showing placards with loud megaphones announcing the achievements of the government.

Ahead of the counter-protest by the #OccupyJulorbiHouse, the NPP members in a statement noted that since 2020 and escalating in recent times, the world has seen a significant increase in local protests.

According to them “These protests are usually occasioned by inadequate socio-economic conditions including but not limited to lack of basic services and social amenities. In such instances, citizens therefore have every right to register their disapproval through protest”.

“Although the right to assemble is enshrined in many constitutions, we believe that public assemblies must be done with a just cause”.

We, the Concerned Citizens of Ghana in the UK are not convinced that the frivolous and unmerited claims by the Organisers of the so-called Occupy #JulorbiHouse have any legitimacy”.

“Their concerns are at best repugnant to the good conscience of all sincere Ghanaians who appreciate the ravages of COVID-19 and the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy”.

“As Concerned Citizens of Ghana in the UK, we believe that it is our sacred duty to defend, support and solidarise with the government of Ghana in their quest to achieving a prosperous society that promotes the wellbeing of every Ghanaian” the statement added.

The London Party member’s public display was to throw support to the National Youth Wing concerns raised to counter the misinformation being spread in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that the NPP party hasn’t done anything for the country.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse members last weekend embarked on a three-day protest entered into the night against the NPP government.

The protesters blocked roads around the stretch and mounted their stands in readiness to march towards the Jubilee House.

The protesters vent their frustrations to the government, demanding an improvement in the cost of living, an end to corruption and an improved economy among others.

Clad in black with red stripes adorning their heads, the protesters chanted patriotic songs and held placards with inscriptions such as ‘Our Leaders Aren’t Patriotic’, ‘No More Suffering’, and ‘Thieves in Suite’ among others to voice their frustrations and demands.

However, the Ghana Police Service mounted their barricades across the road leading to the Jubilee House to prevent the protesters from advancing to press home their demands.

Despite the police presence, the protesters refused to disperse as they waited and sat on the streets – planning to find an alternative route.

This resulted in heavy traffic on the road. In an unexpected turn of events, a police officer, noticing the traffic jam caused by the protest, sat down in the middle of the road, pleading with the demonstrators to clear a path for traffic to flow.

In reaction to that, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, in a statement hailed the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government’s efforts in various sectors of the country while addressing the recent 3-day demonstration organized by Democracy Hub.

He also acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the country, attributing them to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Eastern European conflict.

Mr Mustapha pointed out that the government inherited a struggling economy in 2017, which has since seen significant improvements in areas like infrastructure, youth employment, and digital economy investment.

The National Youth Organizer of NPP, further praised the government’s achievements in infrastructure development, noting major projects like the Ofankor-Nsawam dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi Highway and multiple interchange construction among others.

However, Salam Mustapha expressed his confidence in the government’s commitment to addressing the current challenges, emphasizing that Ghana was the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2018.

He urged unity and trust in the government’s efforts to “fix” the country”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe