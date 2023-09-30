National Service Deploys 122,275 Personnel for 2023/2024 Service Year

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the deployment of 122,275 prospective national service personnel for the 2023/2024 service year.

These personnel, who include eligible Ghanaian graduates, defaulters who submitted their applications for postings, and private registrants, will undertake their one-year mandatory service to the nation across various institutions nationwide.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, the regional validation and registration for the service year will commence on Monday, 16th October 2023 at all centres throughout the country. This measure has been taken to accommodate prospective service personnel who have yet to complete their academic programmes.

The 2023/2024 National Service year is set to begin on Wednesday, 1st November 2023. This announcement has been met with anticipation from the graduates, who eagerly await their placements and assignments for the upcoming year.

However, the NSS management has made it clear in the statement that it does not support any change of postings. They have also cautioned the personnel against engaging with faceless individuals or groups claiming to have the means to alter their postings. This warning comes as some individuals have been known to exploit the aspirations of the graduates by promising to alter their postings for a fee.

The NSS is committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the service placement process and reiterates that all personnel must adhere to their assigned institutions and roles.

In conclusion, the deployment of 122,275 personnel for the 2023/2024 service year reflects the commitment of the NSS to providing essential manpower to various institutions across the country. The service year, which is set to commence on Wednesday, 1st November 2023, will be an opportunity for the graduates to contribute their skills and knowledge to the development of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi