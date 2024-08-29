Shatta Wale Invites Stonebwoy To Dancehall Showdown

In a bold move, Shatta Wale has issued a formal challenge to his long-time rival, Stonebwoy, to settle the “Dancehall King” title dispute once and for all.

The two Ghanaian music heavyweights have been embroiled in a heated feud for years, with each claiming supremacy in the dancehall genre.

In a post on his Facebook page, Shatta Wale share an invitation to meet at the Accra Sports Stadium which has sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders, who have been eagerly awaiting a showdown between the two artists.

However, Stonebwoy’s camp has yet to respond to the challenge, leaving many wondering if he will accept the gauntlet thrown by Shatta Wale.

This is not the first time the two artists have clashed.

In 2019, their rivalry boiled over into a physical altercation at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, resulting in both artists being banned from the event.

Despite efforts to broker a peace, the tension between them has remained palpable.

Shatta Wale’s challenge has also raised questions about the definition of dancehall music and who can claim the title of “Dancehall King.”

While Stonebwoy has been credited with helping to popularize the genre in Ghana, Shatta Wale has long argued that he is the true king of dancehall.

-BY Daniel Bampoe