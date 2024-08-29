NDC Chases Atta Akyea For Calling Mahama A Drunkard

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an apology from Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South in the Eastern Region, for allegedly calling former President John Mahama a drunkard.

The Incumbent MP, Samuel Atta Akyea made the remarks while speaking at a campaign rally at Akyem-Asafo in his constituency on Thursday, during a campaign tour by the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said, “Ghanaians should be lucky to have an economist (Dr. Bawumia) to vote for, to transform Ghana, rather than voting for a drunkard,” referring to former President John Mahama.

Atta Akyea explained that Dr. Bawumia has fresh ideas to transform Ghana, unlike a drunkard who lacks ideas.

However, his comments have incurred the wrath of the opposition party, which is demanding an apology from Lawyer Atta Akyea.

In a press statement, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey described Atta Akyea’s remarks as “a descend into the gutter” and “a sign of desperation” from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the elections.

“John Dramani Mahama is not a drunkard,” Kwetey said. “He is a distinguished statesman whose commitment to the well-being and progress of Ghana is unquestionable.”

The NDC demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Atta Akyea, warning that failure to do so would lead to the party exploring “all available avenues” to defend Mahama’s integrity.

Kwetey emphasized the NDC’s commitment to a “campaign of ideas and solutions” and called on the NPP leadership to rein in their members and focus on a clean and respectful campaign.

-BY Daniel Bampoe