Bagbin Honored With “Dakagli Naa” Title

In a grand cultural ceremony, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was enskinned as “Dakagli Naa” by the Wala Traditional Council in the Upper West Region.

This esteemed title, translating to “Dependable Pond,” recognizes Bagbin’s unwavering commitment to development across Ghana.

The August 28, 2024, ceremony at the Wa Naa Palace forecourt was attended by dignitaries, including traditional leaders, NDC party members, and community representatives.

The Overlord Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV praised Bagbin for embodying the qualities of the revered crocodiles, symbolizing protection, resilience, and community spirit.

Paramount Chief Naa Puowele Karbo III lauded Bagbin as “a man of many parts,” highlighting his achievements.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker of Parliament, Bagbin expressed gratitude and emphasized the significance of tradition and culture in shaping Ghanaian society.

The event, organized by Y-PES Ghana, celebrates Bagbin’s dedication to public service and his lasting impact on the nation.

The honor not only recognizes his individual achievements but also reinforces the importance of community and cultural heritage in Ghanaian leadership.

The “Dakagli Naa” title serves as a testament to Bagbin’s dependable and reliable leadership, mirroring the life-giving qualities of the sacred pond in Wa.

-BY Daniel Bampoe