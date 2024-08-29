Adawso Chiefs, Market Women Kick Against Tax Payments

In a bold move, the traditional authorities and market women of Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly have joined forces to protest the lack of development in their area, despite generating significant revenue for the Assembly.

The Apesemakahene of Adawso, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, led a demonstration ordered market women to stop paying taxes to the Assembly, citing a lack of benefits from the revenue collected.

The demonstration, which took place on Thursday, August 29, highlighted the deteriorating state of the local market and roads, with participants claiming that the Assembly has neglected their needs despite repeated complaints.

The chiefs and market women are now taking matters into their own hands, vowing to collect revenues themselves and use the funds to develop the area.

“We will no longer be taken for granted,” said Nana Afua Gyekabea, Adawso Abontendomhemaa.

She added, “If the Assembly thinks we will continue to pay taxes without seeing any benefits, they are mistaken.”

Meanwhile, the Akuapem North Assembly is yet to respond to the tax revolt, as the situation has already drawn attention to the need for transparency and accountability in local governance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe