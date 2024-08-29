Reset Or Upgrade: Gabby Otchere-Darko’s Tech Mishap Mirrors Ghana’s Political Debate

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he found himself in a precarious situation when he accidentally reset his device to factory settings, losing all his data.

His cry for help on social media sparked a flurry of responses but also drew parallels with the ongoing political debate in Ghana.

Just days earlier, former President John Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had called for a “reset” of the country, implying that the current system was beyond repair.

This was in response to the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign promise to “upgrade” Ghana, building on the progress made by the NPP government.

Gabby’s tech mishap seemed to epitomize the reset vs upgrade debate. “I am in big trouble! I’d wanted to simply update my software and pressed the wrong command and now my device has gone back to factory setting. I’ve lost all my apps, photos, videos, and messages. Complete memory loss! Ay3 critical…” he lamented.

However, Social media users were quick to draw analogies between Gabby’s situation and the country’s political landscape.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the implications of “resetting” a country, and whether it’s a viable solution to Ghana’s problems.

BY Daniel Bampoe