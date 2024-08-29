African Leaders Unite To Strengthen Regional Security Mechanisms Amid Growing Threats

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, have emphasized the need for enhanced regional security mechanisms to address the growing security challenges in Africa.

Speaking at the Second International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC) 2024, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the interconnected nature of security threats on the continent, ranging from terrorism and organized crime to cybersecurity and climate-induced risks.

“The security landscape in Africa is characterized by a variety of threats that are interconnected and often transcend national borders,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Given the transnational nature of these threats, no single African country can address them alone. It is only through regional cooperation and collaboration that we can effectively counter these challenges.”

This call for regional cooperation comes against the backdrop of escalating security threats in West Africa, including human trafficking, narcotics trade, counterfeit goods, smuggling, and illegal immigration.

The persistent dangers of violent extremism and terrorism have also intensified, particularly in the Sahel region.

Lieutenant General Oppong-Peprah stressed the importance of technological innovation and defense alliances in modern warfare, noting the increasing reliance on advanced tools such as drones, Intelligence, Surveillance and Target Acquisition (ISTAR) assets, and Communication Systems.

“IDEC 24 provides an unparalleled stage for technological solutions and unmatched ideas which are indispensable for the defense of our respective countries,” he said.

The National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, reading a speech on behalf of the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, emphasized the need for a robust regional and global response to address the multifaceted challenges facing the region.

“Experts warn that while national countermeasures are essential, they are insufficient on their own to combat these challenges. Collective security through strategic alliances has become essential,” he said.

In light of these pressing issues, President Akufo-Addo proposed several strategies to strengthen regional security mechanisms, including enhancing intelligence sharing and coordination, building capacity for peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations, and establishing the ECOWAS Standby Force.

“The security of our region requires a collective effort, and we must work together to address the root causes of insecurity,” President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

-BY Daniel Bampoe