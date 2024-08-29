Akyems Shows Love To Bawumia

The Abuakwa South Constituency is rallying behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the December 7 general elections approach.

At a mini rally in Akyem Asafo, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, urged supporters to show gratitude to Dr. Bawumia by voting overwhelmingly for him.

“Dr. Bawumia is the most innovative and hardworking Vice President Ghana has ever had,” Dr. Agyemang praised.

“His 33 policies proposed to the cabinet have yielded positive results, improving the lives of Ghanaians across the country.”

Dr. Agyemang emphasized the importance of securing an overwhelming victory in the December 7th elections, stating, “This is crucial for the continued socio-economic development of the country under the leadership of the NPP.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday was mobbed by enthusiastic supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally in Akyem Asafo, Abuakwa South Constituency.

As Dr. Bawumia arrived at the rally grounds, a sea of NPP supporters surged forward, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader.

The crowd, donning NPP colors and waving flags, chanted and cheered as Dr. Bawumia made his way through the throng.

The Vice President, visibly moved by the outpouring of support, smiled and waved at the crowd, shaking hands and exchanging greetings with the enthusiastic supporters.

The rally, organized by the NPP’s Abuakwa South Constituency, was part of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Abuakwa South, praised Dr. Bawumia as the “most innovative and hardworking Vice President Ghana has ever had” and urged supporters to vote overwhelmingly for him.

The event highlighted the strong support base of the NPP in the Abuakwa South Constituency, with many expressing confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and vision for Ghana.

As the rally came to a close, Dr. Bawumia thanked the supporters for their enthusiasm and assured them of his commitment to Ghana’s development. The crowd dispersed, still buzzing with excitement, as the Vice President departed the scene.

-BY Daniel Bampoe