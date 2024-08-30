Afrifa’s medical outreach brings vital healthcare to Wassa Amenfi West

Over 6,000 residents of Amenfi West Constituency, namely; Asankragua, Samreboi, Nkwanta Kesse, Mumuni, Ayensu Krom and Wasss Dunkwa have experienced a significant improvement in their health and well-being thanks to a month-long medical outreach initiated by Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi West Constituency.

The outreach programme, a key part of Mr Afrifa’s broader engagement with the people within the electoral areas of his constituency, was designed to deliver quality healthcare to underserved communities. This initiative has emerged as a beacon of hope for many, reflecting Mr Afrifa’s commitment to prioritising the health of his constituents across political lines.

A team of volunteer medical professionals from International Maritime Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre joined forces to provide a wide range of services, from general health check-ups and screenings to specialised consultations—all offered at no cost to the beneficiaries. For many, this was the first time in years they had access to professional medical care, underscoring the critical need for such initiatives in the Amenfi West Constituency.

Community engagement

The outreach was more than just a medical intervention; it served as a platform for the parliamentary candidate’s direct engagement with the people. The medical team moved from town to town, offering healthcare services while also facilitating the registration of residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Additionally, many had their NHIS cards renewed, thanks to sponsorship by Mr Afrifa, ensuring they could continue accessing essential health services in the future.

The impact of the outreach programme so far has been profound. Health professionals did more than offer consultations; they addressed specific health concerns on the spot, providing immediate solutions and essential medications. The programme also placed a strong emphasis on preventative care, educating the community on improved nutrition and chronic disease management— a critical step toward long-term health improvement.

Residents have expressed their gratitude for the initiative, especially the elderly, who have greatly benefited from the thorough health screenings and consultations. Agya Mensah Appiah, a 70-year-old farmer from Samreboi, discovered through the free screening that he had a potentially life-threatening condition that he was previously unaware of. “I’m grateful for the free screening. I was given medication and advice that will help me manage this condition before it worsens,” he said.

Similarly, Comfort Yaa Darko, a 63-year-old petty trader from Asankragua, also found relief in the programme. After struggling with a chronic disease for five years, she finally received professional advice on managing her condition. “This programme came at the right time. The team’s selfless service has given me hope, and I wish this could become a regular event,” she said, highlighting the need for ongoing healthcare support in these communities.

The success of the medical outreach is evident not only in the number of people served but also in the strengthened relationship between Mr Afrifa and the community. His hands-on involvement and direct engagement with the residents have fostered a deep sense of trust and connection. “The health and well-being of the people in Wassa Amenfi West is a priority for me. It’s crucial for the development of our community, and it’s a central part of my vision for our future if I’m elected as your Member of Parliament,” Mr Afrifa affirmed.

Healthcare in Amenfi West

Encouraged by the positive response, Mr Afrifa intends to expand the outreach to other underserved areas within the constituency, reinforcing his dedication to improving the lives of his people. “The turnout has been massive, and as word spreads about the quality of care being provided for free, more people are coming from other communities. I plan to extend this outreach to bring healthcare closer to the people. We cannot discuss development if our communities lack access to quality healthcare,” he emphasised.

As he continues to campaign ahead of the December elections, the medical outreach is further positioning Mr Afrifa as a leader who genuinely cares about the health and welfare of his constituents, transcending political divisions to focus on what truly matters—improving the quality of life for the people of Wassa Amenfi West. Through this effort, he is demonstrating that effective leadership is grounded in actions that uplift the entire community.