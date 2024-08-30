Accra-Tema Motorway Flyover Nearly Complete

After years of congestion and gridlock, commuters on the Accra-Tema Motorway can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The construction of a flyover at the Flower Pot interchange is nearing completion, with a staggering 92% of the project already finished.

This much-anticipated infrastructure upgrade promises to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion that has plagued the area for decades.

The Flower Pot interchange designed to alleviate the notorious bottlenecks and accidents, has been a thorn on the side of motorists and commuters alike.

The project, which began in 2020, aims to improve traffic flow and reduce travel times between Accra and Tema.

The flyover is expected to be commissioned in October, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to modernize its transportation network.

This development is a welcome respite for commuters who have endured years of frustration and delays.

The completion of the flyover will not only enhance the driving experience but also boost economic activity in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe