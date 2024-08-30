Tsatsu Tsikata Calls For National Mobilization Against Galamsey

At the recent Leadership Dialogue Series 14, titled “Can Ghana Rise From The Ashes? Governance, Economic Transformation, and Human Development in Focus,” renowned lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata emphasized the urgent need for a national mobilization against illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey.”

Mr. Tsikata criticized the Ghana Cocoa Board for its lack of detailed information regarding the detrimental effects of galamsey on cocoa production.

He pointed out that press releases from the CEO of COCOBOD and challenges affecting the production of cocoa failed to address this pressing issue, despite growing concerns from various stakeholders, including youth, community leaders, journalists, and health professionals.

“The destructive impact of galamsey is evident,” Tsikata stated.

“Recent images show health professionals examining children in cocoa-growing communities suffering from diseases linked to contaminated water. The devastation to farmlands, rivers, and the environment is being documented extensively.”

He called for a major national mobilization against galamsey, reminiscent of the student-led initiatives in support of the cocoa industry during the 1980s but on a much larger scale.

“Leadership at all levels is essential,” he urged, highlighting the need for extensive community engagement to ensure local populations understand the severe harm caused by these illegal activities.

Mr. Tsikata stressed that communities must not be swayed by the inducements offered by those who exploit their environment for profit.

He advocated for clear plans to provide alternative livelihoods, particularly in agriculture, to make cocoa farming an attractive option for the youth.

While acknowledging past efforts by the current NPP government to combat galamsey, including deploying soldiers and setting up ministerial task forces, he pointed out that many initiatives have fallen short.

“Unless there is a concerted national mobilization, much will continue to slip through the cracks,” he warned.

He also emphasized the importance of distinguishing between licensed small-scale mining and illegal galamsey. “The technical capacities of those applying for small-scale mining licenses must be assessed from the outset and enhanced continuously,” Mr. Tsikata asserted.

Innovative support schemes for small-scale miners, such as pooled equipment and financing in exchange for a share of production, could draw lessons from successful programs for cocoa farmers, he suggested.

He pointed out that a rigorous monitoring system for all small-scale mining activities is essential to prevent them from devolving into galamsey. This he added requires strengthening the capacity of regulatory bodies at both national and local levels

“It is time for Ghana to rise from the ashes of galamsey and reclaim its environmental and economic future,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke