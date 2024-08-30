Two Jailed Over Illegal Citizenship

In a bid to tackle the surge in illegal attempts to obtain Ghanaian citizenship, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has secured conviction for two foreigners who have been sentenced to 36 months imprisonment each.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to address the growing concern of fraudulent citizenship applications.

Historically, Ghana has struggled with issues of illegal immigration and fraudulent documentation.

In recent years, however, the GIS has reported an uptick in foreigners attempting to acquire Ghanaian citizenship through false declarations.

The two convicted foreigners, Nwachen Edwin Ndum, a Cameroonian, and Samuel Sagbo, a Togolese, were found guilty of entering the country illegally and attempting to obtain Ghanaian birth certificates and passports.

This case highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing national security with the need for effective immigration policies.

Meanwhile, the GIS has warned that assisting non-Ghanaians in obtaining citizenship documents can have serious implications for national sovereignty and security.

