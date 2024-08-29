NPP NEC Holds Crunch Meeting On 3rd September

Stephen Ntim

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to convene a meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at the Asante Hall, Alisa Hotel.

The meeting promises to shape the party’s trajectory ahead of the December election.

According to a notice issued by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the meeting has been called by National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, sparking speculation about the agenda and potential outcomes.

As the party’s 3rd highest decision-making body after the National Council and National Conference, the NEC meeting is expected to bring together top leaders, including regional chairpersons, national officers, and other stakeholders, to discuss pressing issues and make key decisions.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to attend.

With the 2024 elections looming, this meeting takes on added significance, as the party seeks to strategize and position itself for victory. Insiders hint at discussions around campaign strategies, candidate selections, and party unity.

BY Daniel Bampoe