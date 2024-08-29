USAID, GFRA Hold Safe Fish Symposium

Andrew Read, USAID/Ghana Acting Deputy Mission Director delivering his address at the symposium

THE UNITED States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Ghana’s Fisheries Commission, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), together with other agencies, has organized a safe fishing symposium to promote high quality fish for Ghanaians under the Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity (GFRA) project.

Other partners include the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA); the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Ministry for Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD); fish processors and traders’ associations, and other fisheries post-harvest stakeholders.

The Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity (GFRA) is a USAID-funded initiative aimed at promoting safe fishing processing methods among fisherfolks in and around Ghana’s coastal areas while safeguarding Ghana’s almost collapsing small pelagic fisheries sector and establish a durable basis for its ecological recovery.

Held under the them: “Safeguarding Fisheries: Practices for Sustainable Safe and Hygienic Fish Production in Ghana Using the Safe Fish Certification and Licensing Scheme”, the event brought about 400 people in the fishing industry including stakeholders and actors where they exchanged knowledge, lessons learned, and experiences related to SCLS implementation.

“Together, we have created a framework for Safe Fish Certification and Licensing. We have also been able to train over 3,500 of fisherfolks, mostly women, from coastal communities on hygienic fish handling and processing, financial literacy and entrepreneurship”, said USAID/Ghana Acting Deputy Mission Director, Andrew Read in Accra.

“By promoting best practices in fish handling and processing, the Safe Fish Scheme can drive positive change across the entire fisheries value chain – from the fishermen casting their nets to the consumers purchasing fish at the market, ultimately leading to safer and higher-quality fish products for consumers.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, in an address delivered on her behalf called for a collective effort in ensuring fish safety in homes, markets and other places.

“Let us work to together to ensure that the fish we produce and consume is not only a source of nourishment but also a symbol of our commitment to fish safety, as well as a healthier and more sustainable future”, she said.

She also assured of government’s commitment to the project through the provision of all necessary support while urging all stakeholders to ensure that contaminated fish is out of Ghana’s market, saying: “Let us remember that the future of our fisheries is in our hands.”

The symposium featured in-depth discussions on technical advancements in fisheries value chain management, advancements in regulatory frameworks, and fish food safety concerns.

Hands-on demonstrations and cooking exhibitions

illustrated appropriate handling and processing methods to maintain fish quality from catch to plate.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio