Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup Set For Kick-Off With 16 Teams

Patrons of the competition

The 2026 edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup will kick off on March 22 at the Madina Astroturf, with 16 teams competing for the coveted title.

The 11th edition of the tournament was officially launched on March 13 at the conference room of the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra. The ceremony brought together key figures from the Zongo community and football fraternity.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Dr. Abubakar Marzuq, representing the National Chief Imam; former Board Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund, Lawyer Seidu Nasigri; members of the organising committee; representatives of the participating communities; and the Die Hard Supporters Union.

As part of the launch event, the draw for the competition was also conducted. Defending champions Adabraka Zongo will begin their title defence against Ashaley Botwe in Game 7 on the opening day, while Sabon Zongo will face Nsawam in the tournament’s opening fixture.

The tournament has also received support from Ghanaian internationals Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have pledged to contribute individual prizes for outstanding players and provide jerseys for the teams.

Introduced in 2015, the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is held in honour of National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The competition aims to promote unity and strengthen ties among Zongo communities across the country through football.

BY Wletsu Ransford