‘It’s Humbling To Get TGMA Artiste Of The Year Nomination’

Diana Hamilton

GHANAIAN GOSPEL sensation, Diana Hamilton, is the only gospel musician nominated for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year category at this year’s edition.

The ‘Aha Ye’ hitmaker will be competing with secular music powerhouses like Wendy Shay, Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie for the Artiste of the Year.

Speaking on Hitz FM with Nii Noi, Diana Hamilton stated that it’s a humbling moment for her to be nominated for the ultimate Artiste of the Year category.

“I’m just grateful to God for what he’s done, and to all of you for the work you put in to make our songs heard and our names stay, God bless you,” she stated.

At the nominees’ announcement and party held last Saturday, many of the participants were seen cheering following Diana Hamilton’s nomination in the Artiste of the Year category.

Many shared their views that it will be a tough win for her because the other nominees have been dominating various music charts and have a huge fan base. For instance, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy have been making waves in the Afrobeat and Reggae/Dancehall scenes, while Sarkodie is a household name in Ghana’s hip-hop industry.

However, Diana Hamilton has her strengths too. Her 2025 TGMA Best Collaboration win with the song ‘Doing of the Lord’ featuring Mercy Chinwo beating the likes of Joe Mettle featuring Sunmisola Agbebi, Stonebwoy featuring Odumodu Blvck, King Promise featuring Shallipopi, Gambo featuring Edem & Jim Jones, and Stonebwoy featuring Spice makes her capable of winning the ultimate award.

Diana Hamilton was also nominated in the following categories: Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song with ‘Aha Ye’ which features Ntokozo Mbambo and Elder Mireku, Best Gospel Artiste, and Best Traditional Song where Celestine Donkor featured her on the song ‘M’aseda’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke