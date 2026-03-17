TGMA Introduces ‘Swing Period’ To Recognise Late-Year Music Impact

Robert Klah

The Board of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has introduced a ‘Swing Period’ policy to ensure that outstanding songs released late in the year receive fair consideration within the awards scheme.

This development was made known in a press statement issued by the Head of Public Events & Communications, Charterhouse Ghana, Robert Klah, indicating that, the policy, implemented in the 27th edition of the TGMA, allows songs released in December to be considered in the following year’s awards event, provided they meet strict eligibility conditions.

To qualify, a song must: have been released in December of the eligibility year; have demonstrated measurable impact within the year under review; and not have received a nomination in the previous edition of the awards.

According to the TGMA Board, the decision follows three years of engagements with industry stakeholders and reflects the TGMA Board’s commitment to ensure that impactful songs are not disadvantaged by release timing.

Mr. Klah mentioned that under the newly introduced policy, two songs have earned nominations in the 27th TGMA: ‘Messiah’ by Sarkodie featuring Kweku Flick, and ‘Excellent’ by Kojo Blak featuring Kelvyn Boy.

He mentioned that both songs gained notable traction and audience engagement following their release, demonstrating the very scenario the Swing Period was designed to address. The TGMA Board believes this policy strengthens the Awards’ mission to recognise excellence, reflect industry realities, and celebrate the full impact of Ghanaian music.

“As the music industry continues to evolve—with changing release cycles, digital consumption patterns, and global audience dynamics—the Telecel Ghana Music Awards remains committed to refining its processes in ways that protect credibility while ensuring deserving works receive recognition,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke