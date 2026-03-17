My Life Under Threat – Arnold

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

AWARD-WINING entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has voiced out battling with fear and future torture following his criticisms over the lack of a national independence day celebration.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz last Saturday, Arnold, known for his constructive criticisms, was clothed in fear, stating that he has been warned following his submission to the Independence Day panel discussion, hence he intends to hold his tongue on matters relating to governance in the coming years.

“How we run our politics in the country, I’m being careful because I was warned the last time on my opinion on the Independence Day celebration discussion by a politician,” he disclosed.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, during the panel discussion, strongly advocated for the restoration of the Independence Day parade celebration in Ghana, arguing that the nation cannot afford to lose the national pride and nationalism associated with the event.

Arnold highlighted that the parade, especially when rotated among different regions, brings significant economic boosts to local areas and promotes traditional values.

He also indicated that Ghana should not lose the pride associated with celebrating its independence.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke