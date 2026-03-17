Mamprugu Youth Demand Probe Into ‘Extrajudicial Killing’

Mumuni Yakubu Nambe

A Mamprusi youth group in Accra has called for an independent investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killing of Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu, popularly known as “Baaluuse,” who was reportedly shot dead while in police custody after being arrested in connection with the December 2025 attack on police officers at Karimenga in the Upper East Region.

Addressing a section of journalists in Accra last Friday, spokesperson for the Mamprusi Youth Group, Mumuni Yakubu Nambe said Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu was arrested on February 17, 2026, alongside two of his siblings in a suburb of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service later in a statement described the arrest as a major breakthrough in investigations into the fatal attack on police officers at the Karimenga barrier on December 29, 2025, which resulted in the death of General Constable Seth Oppong Damoah and left two other officers injured.

He said Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu, who was in police custody and assisting with investigations, was reported to have been transferred to the National Police Headquarters in Accra while his two siblings who were also arrested were granted bail.

Mr. Mumuni Yakubu stated that upon several engagements with the Ghana Police Service by the family and lawyers, as well as subsequent visits to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and National Security, in an attempt to locate the suspect, the police refused to provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

He said following a reminder from the legal team, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) reportedly convened a meeting with the lawyer, during which he disclosed without documentation that Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu had been shot dead by police.

The group described the development as “shameful” and expressed concern that more than a week after the disclosure, the police has not yet issued a formal written response to the family or provided details surrounding the alleged killing.

According to the group, the arrests demonstrate that the detentions were unjustified and suggest a shift toward what they described as targeted operations against Mamprusi individuals.

The Mamprusi youth group therefore called on President John Mahama, the Minister for the Interior, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the National Peace Council to take immediate action to provide a full public disclosure of the circumstances surrounding Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu’s death, including the date, time, location, and officers involved.

They also called for an independent post-mortem examination to be conducted at either the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital or the 37 Military Hospital, with full participation of the deceased’s family, since they do not trust the Police Hospital to conduct an impartial examination.

The group, which included Mamprusi Development Chiefs in Accra, also called for the identification and criminal prosecution of officers allegedly involved in the killing, and demanded the suspension of the Inspector General of Police pending the establishment of an independent bipartisan commission of inquiry.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah