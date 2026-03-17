Only Doc To Accept Paga Posting

Dr. Ama Antwiwaa and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Young Dr. Ama Antwiwaa Adu Appiah is the only doctor who accepted to be posted to a district hospital in Paga, in the Upper East Region.

Her acceptance is coming on the heels of many doctors declining posting to the hinterland.

She was welcomed by the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish in Paga.

During a welcome programme for her at the local Catholic Church, she told the parish that she was encouraged to accept the posting by the Oforikrom Parish in the Ashanti Region.

In welcoming her, the Rev. Father said, “I asked why she decided to come and she said her church, the Oforikrom Parish, asked her to come, that is why she is here. She is asking for your prayers and support. So your parish advised you to come and I am asking you to stay.”

There was an applause from the congregation when he said so.

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has recently acknowledged an improvement in the number of doctors who have so far accepted postings to deprived regions of the country.

During a working visit to some of the regions, the minister said unlike in the Oti Region where only one doctor reported in 2024, 10 had reported to work at the moment.

In the Upper East Region, where he said only three reported in 2024, a total of 14 doctors had so far reported; seven reported in the Upper West Region in 2025 as against two in 2024 while Western North Region had 15 doctors reporting last year as opposed to four in 2024.

During the same period in the Savannah Region, where none of the doctors posted there reported, a total of nine have showed up so far, same as the North East Region which has seen three new doctors reporting, with the Bono East Region recording an additional 17 in 2025 to move the current roll to 18 in two years.

During a visit to the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, the Minister for Health disclosed a significant shift in staffing levels.

The refreshing news emerged during the minister’s tour of the Upper East, North East and Northern regions last month to engage stakeholders, monitor compliance with postings and assess urgent health facility needs.

Data, he said, showed a significant improvement in rural postings, with the minister noting that although many doctors were previously hesitant to accept rural roles, recent ministerial directives had encouraged them to report for duty.