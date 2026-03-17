Oteng Korankye Fund Trains Teachers For BECE

Board members, facilitators and participants in a group photograph

More than 70 teachers from Berekuso in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region and the Ga West Education Directorate have undergone training in English Language and Mathematics to strengthen their capacity to prepare students for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The workshop, held at the Ashesi University, was organised by the Odeefo Oteng Korankye II Education Fund for teachers from 14 public basic schools and other private schools in the Akuapem South District.

The training is expected to equip teachers with improved teaching strategies and content knowledge in Mathematics and English Language following the introduction of the new BECE curriculum.

Board Member of the Odeefo Oteng Korankye II Education Fund, Felix Akuffo-Badoo, said the foundation, which has operated for more than 10 years, is expected to improve educational standards in Berekuso and surrounding communities.

He explained that the fund has implemented several programmes for teachers of various subjects and also supported students through scholarships and academic interventions.

According to him, the decision to focus on English Language and Mathematics this year was informed by the difficulties many BECE candidates face in the two subjects, adding that the teachers were nominated by their respective schools, giving priority to those directly responsible for preparing BECE candidates.

Former National Best Teacher award winner, Mr. Bernard Hall-Baidoo, a facilitator, emphasised the need for teachers to adopt new approaches to teaching and preparing students for the BECE.

He explained that the examination format has evolved with emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills rather than memorisation and reproducing information.

Mr. Hall-Baidoo, who is a former Headmaster of Kumasi High School, also commended the foundation for the initiative and praised the teachers for their enthusiasm and active participation during the workshop, while suggesting that similar programmes should be expanded to cover more schools and extended for a period to deepen the impact.

Madam Salamatu Naa Nai Nortey, a Mathematics educator and former Science and Mathematics Coordinator at the Ghana Education Service (GES) headquarters, who served as a facilitator, said such training programmes were essential for improving teachers’ subject knowledge and teaching methods.

She noted that Mathematics performance has gradually improved over the years, partly due to the increasing number of female Mathematics teachers in the profession, hence continuous training would go a long way to improve learning outcomes.

Participants at the workshop expressed appreciation to the organisers for the initiative and said the training has refreshed their knowledge and equipped them with new strategies to support students, particularly those preparing to write their BECE this year.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah