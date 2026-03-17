Former Porter, Mariam Eliasu, Admitted To Wisconsin University College

Mariam Eliasu before gaining admission to Wisconsin

The author of “From Load to Grace” and face of Porter Path Foundation, Mariam Eliasu, has been admitted to the Wisconsin University College to pursue a degree programme in humanities.

Mariam was discovered by Ghanaian Author, David Raphaelle Antwi (Author Ralph), last year, 2025, after she had spent eight years serving on the streets of Accra, carrying load for people as a porter.

Determined to achieve her dreams of becoming successful in life, she refused to succumb to any pressure to compromise her dignity as a woman.

Mariam endured through hardship, worked diligently, and refused to give up on her quest for a dignified life one day. Today, she is a student of Wisconsin University College and an advocate for people on the streets, especially porters.

Under the Porter Path Foundation initiative, Mariam’s goal is to secure help for at least 1000 people on the streets of Accra through sponsorship from individuals and organisations.

The Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN Foundations) and Global Youth Network of The World Conference of Mayors Inc. are two key organisations partnering PPF to help transform the lives of the socially disadvantaged on the streets.

Mariam is expected to give several talks and share her story to inspire young people this year across Africa, Europe, and America.

A Daily Guide Report