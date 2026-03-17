Fuel Tanker Overturns On Asankrangwa Road

A DAF fuel tanker with registration number GT 1921-18, loaded with about 18,000 litres of petrol, overturned in the middle of the road at Wassa Kwabeng on the Asankrangwa-Sefwi Bekwai road in the early hours of Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, immediately the tanker overturned, it began spilling fuel onto the road, and it took the swift intervention of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to avert a potential fuel explosion.

They indicated that the initial situation sparked fears of a possible explosion as fuel continued to leak into the busy community.

The driver of the tanker and his mate, who sustained minor injuries in the accident, were rushed to a health facility for treatment.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the firefighters who responded and managed to contain the situation were from the Asankrangwa Fire Station.

The team, led by Assistant Divisional Officer II Sylvester Appiah Kubi, used foam compounds to apply a smothering technique aimed at suppressing the fuel spill and preventing any ignition that could have led to a fire outbreak or explosion.

The fire personnel managed to evacuate residents living near the accident scene, while others in the area were advised to avoid using naked flames as part of a safety measure.

It was gathered that traffic along the stretch was temporarily diverted to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians, as emergency responders worked to stabilise the situation.

Police personnel were also deployed to provide security at the scene, and prevented residents from attempting to siphon the spilled fuel.

Later in the day, the fuel was safely transferred into another tanker, allowing authorities to clear the area and restore normal movement along the road.

Meanwhile, investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the accident have commenced.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi