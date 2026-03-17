MTN FA Cup: Medeama, Aduana And Dreams Reach Semi-Finals After Dramatic Quarter-Finals

Players fight for the ball

All is set for the semi-final stage of the MTN FA Cup as the quarter-final stage produced thrilling moments over the weekend.

Medeama SC delivered a commanding extra-time performance to defeat Division One side Attram De Visser FC.

Rising talent Kelvin Nkrumah emerged as the hero, netting a remarkable hat-trick to propel the Mauve and Yellow into the final four. All three goals arrived in the second half of extra time as Medeama sealed a 3–0 victory.

Former champions Aduana FC also progressed after an impressive 3–0 triumph over Techiman Liberty Youth. The Premier League side dominated the contest and underlined their ambition to challenge for silverware this season.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Dreams FC edged past Kpando Heart of Lions in a tense encounter. The match ended 1–1 after extra time before Dreams FC held their nerve to win 4–3 on penalties and book their place in the semi-finals.

The final quarter-final fixture featured an all-Premier League clash between Nations FC and Berekum Chelsea, with the winner set to claim the last semi-final slot.

With Medeama SC, Aduana FC and Dreams FC already through, attention now turns to the semi-final stage of the competition. However, the clubs will first shift focus back to league duties before returning to the FA Cup battle.

BY Wletsu Ransford