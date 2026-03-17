Joan Laporta Re-Elected Barcelona President

Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta has promised a bright future for FC Barcelona after being re-elected as the club’s president for another five-year term.

Laporta secured a convincing victory in the elections, winning just over 68% of the vote to begin his second consecutive term and fourth overall starting July 1.

His main challenger, Victor Font, received close to 30% of the votes, while the remaining ballots were declared void or invalid.

The 63-year-old had stepped down from the presidency last month in line with club regulations to contest the election again, having first taken office in March 2021.

Describing the result as a “resounding” mandate, Laporta expressed confidence in the club’s direction. “It gives us great strength,” he said. “It makes us unstoppable. No one will stop us. Exciting years lie ahead and they will be the best of our lives.”

Laporta, who previously led the club between 2003 and 2010, also thanked members for participating in what he described as a celebration of democracy within the Catalan giants. During his earlier tenure, he appointed Pep Guardiola as manager, a move that ushered in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

In his victory speech, Laporta pledged to strengthen the first team and continue the redevelopment of the club’s iconic stadium, Camp Nou.

Nearly 48,500 members voted in the election, representing a turnout of 42.34%, with Laporta receiving 32,934 votes compared to Font’s 14,385.

Despite battling financial challenges in recent years, Barcelona claimed a domestic treble last season and currently sit four points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The Catalan side also remain active in Europe and will face Newcastle United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash this week after a 1–1 draw in the first leg at St James’ Park, where a late penalty from Lamine Yamal rescued a point for Barcelona.