Women’s FA Cup Semi-Finals Set For Cape Coast Showdown

A moment during the quarter-final

The semi-final of the 2025/26 Ghana Women’s FA Cup will take centre stage this weekend as four clubs battle for a place in the final.

Both semi-final matches are scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 21, at the Cape Coast Stadium as the competition enters its decisive stage.

The teams that remain in contention are Hasaacas Ladies, Samartex Ladies, Army Ladies and Jonina Ladies, all of whom progressed after impressive performances in the quarter-finals.

Last year’s finalists Jonina Ladies will face former champions Hasaacas Ladies in one of the headline clashes.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Jonina Ladies securing a 1–0 victory in Takoradi, while the reverse fixture at Auntie Aku ended in a 1–1 draw.

In the other semi-final encounter, Samartex Ladies will lock horns with Army Ladies in what promises to be another competitive tie.

Army Ladies, like Hasaacas Ladies, are also in strong contention in the Ghana Women’s Premier League, currently sitting three points behind the leaders with two matches remaining as they continue their push for a place in the league final.

The results set up semi-final clashes between Medeama SC and Dreams FC, while Nations FC will face Aduana FC as the four remaining teams battle for a place in the final.

BY Wletsu Ransford